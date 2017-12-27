Apprenticeship Ohio grant to help Marion Technical College serve job-seekers and employers

by

Marion Technical College has been selected for a $47,500 grant to help match workers with small businesses in need of apprentices. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services grant allows MTC to manage the recordkeeping to relieve the burden on the small businesses. In addition, the grant provides $1,750 per apprentice for up to 10 apprentices to get paid training in their new career field.

“This helps local workers get a start in high demand careers, earn wages during their training, enjoy a paid education and receive a nationally-recognized credential,” said Erich Hetzel with Apprenticeship Ohio. “In addition, it helps local employers get a pipeline of skilled workers with tuition reimbursement without adding a lot of paperwork.”

For taxpayers, Apprenticeship Ohio says the return on investment is $1.50 for every $1 spent on registered apprentice training. Apprentices who complete their program earn an average of $60,000 a year upon graduation, according to Apprenticeship Ohio.

“Marion Technical College is proud to be one of just 10 community colleges selected as apprenticeship sponsors,” says Bob Haas, Chief Strategy Officer. “This continues MTC’s efforts to meet the needs of the workforce and make sure local workers get the education they need to succeed.”

MTC is not the only local group excited about this new development.

“The Marion Area Chamber of Commerce is excited by this grant and the ability to serve our members by making sure key jobs are filled by trained, qualified employees,” said Matt Carbary, Vice President of the Chamber.

Apprenticeship opportunities include areas of welding, steel workers, and electricians. For a complete list, go to apprentice.ohio.gov. MTC is seeking companies interested in apprenticeship opportunities at their location. If interested, contact Tami Galloway at 740-386-4138 or gallowayt@mtc.edu

As the grant is renewable, MTC hopes to start this new project and work to serve local employers and the local workforce for years to come.

Spring semester at MTC starts January 8, 2018. For more information, visit mtc.edu or call 740-389-4636.

Photo caption from left to right: Tami Galloway, MTC Workforce Solutions; Shannon Niedzwicki, Director of Career Services; Erich Hetzel, Apprenticeship Ohio; Debbie Stark, Dean of Business, Technologies and Public Service; and Dr. Bob Haas, Chief Strategy Officer.