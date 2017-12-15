Auditions coming up for Palace Junior Production “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”

by

Director Emily Yaksic announces she will hold auditions for the Palace Theatre’s junior stage production “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” on Monday, December 18 and Tuesday, December 19, 2017 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm each day.

Yaksic is looking for children ages 7 to 14 years to play a variety of leading and supporting characters for this stage play based on the novel by Lewis Carroll and adapted by Tim Kelly. Characters include the habitually late White Rabbit, the frantic Mad Hatter, the tyrant Queen of Hearts, the sneaky Cheshire Cat, and the comical twins Tweedledee and Tweedledum.

All participants may audition either day and should enter through the front theatre doors. Auditioners should dress comfortably and come prepared with a short monologue or poem of their choice. A small selection of monologues is available in the Palace Theatre Box Office and on the Palace Theatre website www.marionpalace.org.

Performance dates for “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” are February 9, 10 and 11, 2018. Ticket prices are $18 for adults and $12 for children age 12 and under. For additional information and to purchase tickets please contact the Palace box office by phone 740/383-2101 or online at www.marionpalace.org. The box office is located at 270 W. Center St. in downtown Marion. Box office hours are 9:00am-5:00pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.