City services altered for Christmas and New Year’s holidays

Mayor Scott Schertzer is announcing the following closings and adjusted hours for City Offices over the 2017 Christmas and New Year’s holiday weeks.

All departments in City Hall will be closed on Monday, December 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Offices will also be closed on Monday, January 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

Sanitation collection will not take place on December 25 or January 1. Residents with Monday sanitation service are asked to have their collections at curbside by 7:00 am on Tuesday, December 26 and Tuesday, January 2. Crews will collect both Monday and Tuesday’s refuse on each Tuesday. Sanitation crews will also begin collecting live Christmas trees on Tuesday, December 26 and continue tree collection through the month of January. Live Christmas trees should be placed at curbside on the resident’s trash collection day. All lights and decorations must be removed from the tree and the tree should NOT be wrapped in plastic.

Buses for Marion Area Transit will not be in operation on Monday, December 25 or Monday, January 1.

Marion Senior Center will be closed, resulting in programs, activities, and transportation not being available on December 25, December 26, and January 1.

Necessary services including police and fire will operate as usual.