Cordray officially enters race for Ohio Governor

Richard Cordray made his long-anticipated entrance into the governor’s race Tuesday after months of speculation.

Cordray, a Democrat and the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, adds another body to an already crowded six-way primary for the Democratic nomination to follow term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich. He is the highest-profile candidate to enter the Democratic race to date.

“I’m getting into this race, and I’ll take on all comers at whatever stage,” Cordray said at a news conference in his hometown of Grove City.

Former Marion County, Ohio, and U.S. Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow, a Marion, Ohio native who served under President Bill Clinton, will serve as his campaign’s treasurer.

Cordray is the only Democratic candidate who has won a statewide election. In 2006 he was elected treasurer and in 2008 he won a special election for attorney general.

But he’s also suffered his fair share of defeats, including for attorney general in 2010 against GOP frontrunner Attorney General Mike DeWine. DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted announced last week they would combine forces, with Husted as DeWine’s lieutenant governor candidate.

“If that is the matchup, I’m looking forward to the rematch,” Cordray said.

DeWine spokesman Ryan Stubenrauch said Cordray was trying to bring “failed liberal policies” to Ohio.

