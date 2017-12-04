Five inducted into Marion Technical College Alumni Hall of Fame, past president honored for service

by

Marion Technical College honored one past president and five outstanding graduates in moving ceremonies on November 17, 2017. Also during the evening, President Ryan McCall renamed the Technical Education Center. It is now known as Bryson Hall in honor of J. Richard Bryson, who served as president of MTC for 42 years.

“Dr. Bryson helped the Marion campus expand. He reached more than 7,000 graduates. He saw enrollment expand by nearly 50% in one year. Under Dr. Bryson’s watch, MTC expanded from a handful of majors to more than 60 today,” Dr. McCall stated.

Dr. Bryson and his family were unable to attend, but sent a letter thanking the college for this recognition.

MTC inducted the following outstanding graduates into the Alumni Hall of Fame:

Dale Baker, Class of 1996, retired business leader

Christy Culver, Class of 1990, MTC professor

Mark Droll, Class of 1994, Upper Sandusky auditor

John Metcalf, Class of 1995, Chief Executive Officer of Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative

Deb Murphy Willis, Class of 1995, retired career services specialist with MTC

Each person was nominated for excellence in their profession, community service, and leadership.

“It is amazing to see how these graduates change lives and their communities!” Dr. McCall said.

The honorees received a commemorative statue, have their names placed on the Alumni Hall of Fame plaque, and will select a book with meaning to them to be added to the Marion Campus Library. Each book will have a commemorative nameplate and a display featuring these books and the honorees will available in the spring.