Marion Mathematics Challenge awards $18k in scholarships

An estimated 170 area high school students descended on the Marion campus Friday, December 8, 2017 with a chance to win college scholarships and test their academic skills against their peers at the seventh annual Marion Mathematics Challenge.

The Ohio State University at Marion and Marion Technical College each awarded $9,000 in scholarships, for a total of $18,000 in scholarships awarded.

The Marion Mathematics Challenge is a rigorous on-line math competition for students in grades 9-12. The competition welcomed students from 8 area high schools, including: Cardington, Elgin, Marion Harding, Highland, North Union, Pleasant, Ridgedale, and River Valley.

The top three student at each grade level, 9th through 12th, were awarded a trophy and scholarship to Ohio State Marion and Marion Technical College. Senior individual award and scholarship recipients included: Isaac Zachmann of Pleasant High School, first place; Jason Joehlin of Pleasant High School, second place; and Camryn Craig of Marion Harding High School, third place. Junior individual award and scholarship recipients included: Zak Kratowicz of North Union High School, first place; Dalton Skaggs of North Union High School, second place; and Wyatt Wells of Pleasant High School, third place. Sophomore individual award and scholarship recipients included: Bailey Rieke of River Valley High School, first place; Jaxson Harrah of North Union High School, second place; and Coltin Berry of North Union High School, third place. Freshman individual award and scholarship recipients included: Annabelle Zerby of Highland High School, first place; Allison Simon of Marion Harding High School, second place; and Mindi Klaus of River Valley High School, third place.

There is also a team competition which takes the top six scores from each school and adds them together. The top three schools in the team competition receive a trophy, and the team members each receive a medal. The Pleasant High School team consisting of James Enders, Jason Joehlin, Halle Marvich, Benjamin Morris, Wyatt Wells, and Isaac Zachmann took home first place honors with a combined test score of 179. The North Union High School team consisting of Zach Ahern, Jaxson Harrah, Zak Kratowicz, Grayson Plotner, Dalton Skaggs, and Gavin Zwayer took home second place honors with a combined test score of 163. The Marion Harding High School team consisting of Camryn Craig, Earl French, Shayna Houdashelt, Julia Martin, Allison Simon, and Austin Taylor took home third place honors with a combined test score of 162.

Committee members who work organize the event, write the test, calculate the winners, prepare practice tests, and assign rooms include: Professor of Mathematics Emeritus, Dr. Brian McEnnis of Ohio State Marion; Associate Professor of Mathematics, Dr. John Maharry of Ohio State Marion; Adjunct Faculty, Sally O’Connor of Marion Technical College; and Professor of Mathematics, Tyler Maley of Marion Technical College.

According to organizers, the event infuses an element of fun and friendly competition into the academic environment and recognizes the scholarly achievements of our local high school students. The ultimate goal is to have a meaningful positive impact on the teaching and learning of mathematics.

Special thanks to the Wm. Kay Davis Foundation for covering the cost of the trophies and medals for the event.