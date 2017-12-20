Marion Public Health closures for 2017 holidays

by

Marion Public Health will be closing at 10:00am on Thursday, December 21st for an All Staff In-Service.

The health department will close at 12:00pm on Friday, December 22nd and will remain closed on Monday, December 25th and will be closed on Monday, January 1st.

The closing will affect all divisions of Marion Public Health including the Administration, Vital Statistics, Environmental Health, Nursing, Emergency Preparedness, and WIC divisions.

Marion Public Health is located at 181 S. Main Street. Additional information about Marion Public Health can be found at www.marionpublichealth.org.