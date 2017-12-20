You are here: Home / News / Marion Public Health closures for 2017 holidays

Marion Public Health closures for 2017 holidays

December 20, 2017 by

Marion Public Health will be closing at 10:00am on Thursday, December 21st for an All Staff In-Service.

The health department will close at 12:00pm on Friday, December 22nd and will remain closed on Monday, December 25th and will be closed on Monday, January 1st.

The closing will affect all divisions of Marion Public Health including the Administration, Vital Statistics, Environmental Health, Nursing, Emergency Preparedness, and WIC divisions.

Marion Public Health is located at 181 S. Main Street. Additional information about Marion Public Health can be found at www.marionpublichealth.org.

Story filed under:
About Marion Online News

Marion Online is owned and operated by the (somewhat) fine people at Neighborhood Image, a local website design and hosting company. We know, a locally owned media company, it’s crazy. To send us information, click on Contact Us in the menu.