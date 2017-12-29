Marion unemployment rate dipped in November 2017

by

Marion County’s unemployment rate dipped to 4.4 percent in November 2017, down from 4.7 percent in October. The rate was also lower than the same period a year ago when it stood at 4.7 percent.

The improvement came as 100 more people reported being employed.

Marion’s rate remains the second highest, behind Crawford County, among surrounding counties. The lowest rates belong to Delaware and Wyandot Counties.

County – Nov-17 – Oct-17 – Nov-16

Crawford – 4.8 – 5.0 – 6.1

Delaware – 3.1 – 3.3 – 3.2

Hardin – 4.1 – 4.4 – 4.7

Marion – 4.4 – 4.7 – 4.7

Morrow – 4.1 – 4.3 – 4.4

Union – 3.3 – 3.3 – 3.5

Wyandot – 3.1 – 3.2 – 3.4

Click here to view rates from all 88 Ohio counties.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in November 2017, down from 5.1 percent in October 2017. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 5,600 over the month, from a revised 5,545,400 in October to 5,539,800 in November 2017.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in November was 279,000, down 17,000 from 296,000 in October. The number of unemployed has decreased by 6,000 in the past 12 months from 285,000. The November unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.0 percent in November 2016.

The U.S. unemployment rate for November was 4.1 percent, unchanged from October, and down from 4.6 percent in November 2016.

Total Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment (Seasonally Adjusted)

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 5,600 over the month, from a revised 5,545,400 in October to 5,539,800 in November 2017, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 918,500, increased 2,300 over the month as gains in manufacturing (+2,700) and mining and logging (+100) outweighed losses in construction (-500). The private service-providing sector, at 3,855,900, lost 5,600 jobs. Employment losses in trade, transportation, and utilities (-5,200), professional and business services (-2,700), educational and health services (-1,900), and information (-100) surpassed gains in financial activities (+3,500) and other services (+800). Leisure and hospitality had no change over the month. Government employment, at 765,400, decreased 2,300 with losses in local (-1,400), state (-600), and federal (-300) government.

From November 2016 to November 2017, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 38,600. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 13,600. Manufacturing employment increased 7,800 in nondurable goods (+4,700) and durable goods (+3,100). Construction added 5,700 jobs and mining and logging gained 100 jobs. The private service-providing sector added 34,700 jobs. Employment gains in educational and health services (+14,500), leisure and hospitality (+12,300), financial activities (+9,500), other services (+4,000), and professional and business services (+2,900) exceeded losses in trade, transportation, and utilities (-6,300) and information (-2,200). Government employment decreased 9,700 with losses in state (-7,700), local (-1,900), and federal (-100) government.