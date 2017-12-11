MTC employees raise $36,880 for student scholarships

by

Marion Technical College faculty and staff believe in their students, which they demonstrated with their generous gifts. In one month, employees raised $36,400 for the Marion Technical College Foundation for student scholarships.

“Marion Technical College is in the business of changing lives. As we serve many who are the first in their families to attend college, we don’t want any students to miss opportunities to succeed due to financial need,” said Amy Adams, MTC’s Vice President of Planning and Advancement.

Adams thanked the Raymond and Charlotte Baldauf Trust for matching all of the employee donations for scholarships. The trust doubled the $18,440 in faculty and staff gifts.

“What an investment in Marion’s future. The Baldauf Trust will help many local students get to their next goal – a degree, a new career, or a chance for advancement!”

In addition, MTC faculty and staff donated more than $4,000 to the United Way of Marion County for local needs and another $1,100 to fund capital projects at the Marion Campus.

As the Marion Technical College Foundation continues to grow, MTC is searching for a director of the MTC Foundation. For more details or to apply, go to www.mtc.edu/community/jobs-at-mtc/. The deadline is January 1, 2018.

MTC offers hands-on, career-focused education designed to accommodate your life. With more than 50,000 local residents passing through MTC’s doors to get to their next promotion, career, or educational goal. Classes are flexible, affordable, and transferrable. MTC tuition is just $170 a credit hour, less than half of the cost of an Ohio public university main campus.

MTC serves 2,500 right now. New students are enrolling now for spring and summer semesters. If you’re interested in getting to your next goal, visit MTC.edu, call 740-389-4636, or email enroll@mtc.edu.