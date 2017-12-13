“Murder on the Orient Express” showing at Marion Palace Theatre this weekend

by

The Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) has announced that the thriller film “Murder on the Orient Express” will be showing at the historic Marion Palace Theatre December 15 and 17, 2017. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. Detective Hercule Poirot must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again. The all-star cast includes Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad. Running time is 1 hour, 54 minutes. The movie is rated PG-13 for violence and thematic elements.

Show times are Friday, December 15 at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 17 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.