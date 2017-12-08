ODOT gears up for season’s first “winter blast”

by

To prepare for this weekend’s first winter blast of ice and snow, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is pre-treating interstates, state and US routes, ramps and bridges in between peak travel times. Forecasters are calling for between one and two inches of snow in Marion County on Saturday.

Pre-treating is a mixture of water and salt that is applied to the roadway surface in a uniform fashion similar to pin stripes on a pair of pants. The salt residue prevents the initial ‘bonding’ of ice and snow to the roadway surface.

Pre-treating is most effective when temperatures are between 20 and 35 degrees, and there is no rain in the forecast for 24 hours. That way the salt sticks to the roadway and doesn’t wash away.

In Central Ohio, ODOT crews are pre-treating in several counties.

Delaware: Routes 315, 750, 605 on Thursday. Interstate 71 Friday.

Franklin: Pre-treating on Interstates 70, 71, 670 and 270 as well as ramps around Interstates 70 & 270

Pickaway: US 23

Union: US 33

This is the first forecast of the season to call for ice and snow. Since it’s been awhile, drivers are reminded to slow down, avoid distractions and give yourself plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you especially if it is an ODOT snow plow. The plows travel at much slower speeds to effectively keep roads safe and passable during ice and snow season.