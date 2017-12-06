Palace Theatre hosting Holiday Sing-A-Long and movies

by

The Palace Theatre’s “It’s A Wonderful Weekend” festivities kick off with the favorite holiday film, ‘The Santa Clause.” The 1994 family friendly film will be shown on Friday, Dec 8 at 7:30pm, Saturday, Dec 9 at 2pm and 7:30pm and Sunday, Dec 10 at 7:30pm. ‘The Santa Clause’ won People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedy Motion Picture and stars comedian Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, and Wendy Crewson. The movie’s run time is 1 hr 37 minutes and is rated PG. Admission is $4 all ages and $2 current PCAA members. Sponsored by United Bank.

On Sunday, December 10, the Palace will present ‘A Wonderful Wurlitzer’ holiday sing-a-long. The theatre organ houses more than 700 pipes, which create the sounds of a full orchestra including percussion instruments, bells, chimes, whistles and horns. This free event begins at 3pm and features a special showing of ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.’ Organists John Holsinger and Angela Carbetta will play a selection of favorite holiday tunes on the theatre’s Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. Audience members are invited to join in and sing along with the music or just sit back and savor the golden voice of the Mighty Wurlitzer. Donations will be received for the organ repair fund. Sponsored by United Federal Credit Union.

For all theatre events, concession items are available including: $1 candy bars and $2 for bottled soda, popcorn and boxed theatre candy.

For more information, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.