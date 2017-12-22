Patrol focusing on impaired drivers during the 2017 Holiday Season

by

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to drive sober this holiday season. Troopers will focus enforcement efforts to remove impaired drivers from our roadways to reduce fatal and injury crashes.

In the first 11 months of 2017, there were 321 OVI-related fatal crashes resulting in the deaths of 341 people. This was a decrease of 52 crashes as compared to the same period last year. Troopers have also made over 25,000 OVI arrests this year, an increase of more than 2,000 arrests from last year.

In 2016, 10 OVI-related fatal crashes resulted in 13 deaths during the Christmas Holiday. Additionally, there were three OVI-related fatal crashes which resulted in four deaths during the New Year’s Holiday.

“During the holiday season, we see an increase in impaired driving,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “If you drink, don’t drive. Designate a sober driver or call for a ride.”

According to NHTSA, last year 781 people nationwide lost their lives in traffic crashes involving an impaired driver during the month of December. The Patrol reminds drivers it is never OK to drink and drive. Plan ahead, designate a sober driver or make other arrangements.

Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol by calling #677.