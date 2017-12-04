Process announced for filling vacated State representative seat

by

Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) has announced that screening panels will be organized in the coming weeks to begin the process of filling the vacancies in the 81st and 87th House districts. The 87th House District is currently vacant, and the 81st House District will be vacant after next Tuesday, December 5th, following Rep. Rob McColley’s appointment to the Ohio Senate.

The 81st House District includes Putnam, Henry and Williams counties, as well as part of Fulton County. The 87th House District encompasses all of Crawford, Morrow, and Wyandot counties, and portions of Marion and Seneca counties.

“I’m looking forward to beginning the process of filling these House vacancies,” Speaker Rosenberger said. “We will work closely with the people of the 81st and 87th House districts and local party leaders to appoint the best candidates to fill these open seats in order to serve their constituents and the state of Ohio.”

Speaker Rosenberger has selected Speaker Pro Tempore Kirk Schuring (R-Canton) to chair the screening panels. The other House members selected to serve on the panels, as well as the date and location of the panel interviews, will be announced in the near future.

Residents of the 81st and 87th House districts who wish to be considered for the appointments should provide a letter of interest, along with a resume, to Speaker Rosenberger at 77 South High Street, 14th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215 by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 15, 2017. Applicants may also email their letter and resume to Speaker Rosenberger at Rep91@ohiohouse.gov.