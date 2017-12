by

Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 East Center Street in Marion, will host a Christmas Eve Community Dinner on Sunday, December 24, 2017. Doors open at 5:00pm and dinner will be served at 5:30pm.

The menu will include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, dressing, corn, green beans, applesauce or cranberry sauce, rolls, and desert.

The evening will also include gifts for everyone and a visit with Santa.

All are welcome and you are encouraged to bring your family and friends.