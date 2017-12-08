Senator Portman serving on conference committee for tax cut bills

by

Now that the Senate and House have passed their separate tax-cut plans, a select group of lawmakers will meet behind closed doors to resolve the differences.

Sen. Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican and booster of the cuts, will be in that group. Republican Senate leaders Wednesday night appointed Portman and several colleagues to meet with House of Representatives counterparts, work through their bills’ differences and present a final, combined bill for passage in both chambers.

President Donald Trump hopes to have the bill on his desk for signing by Christmas. It is likely to pass both chambers with few Democratic votes.

Since last year, Portman has been among a few key senators behind the scenes shaping the tax package, which he says will help most Ohioans keep more of their pay and spur companies to expand and hire. His prominent leadership now could bring more heat from critics and praise from supporters.

