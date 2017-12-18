Ten vie for Ohio House seat representing much of Marion County

Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) has announced the group of applicants who met the deadline to be screened to fill the vacant 81st and 87th House District seats.
A screening panel for each vacancy has been tasked with vetting the applicants. Speaker Rosenberger has selected Speaker Pro Tempore Kirk Schuring (R-Canton) to chair both screening panels.
The applicants for the 87th House District, which covers most of Marion County, are as follows:
- Patricia Davies
- Kurt Fankhauser
- Kathryn Grasz
- Sean Martin
- Riordan McClain
- Edward C. Pfeifer
- Steve Reinhard
- Doug Weisenauer
- Michael Wheeler
- Tom Whiston
Members of the panel to select the replacement for the 87th House District are Representatives Schuring, Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin), Dorothy Pelanda (R-Marysville), Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) and Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville).
The applicants for the 81st House District are as follows:
- Justin Barnhart
- Jim Hoops
- Steve Lankenau
- Thomas Liebrecht
- Christopher Meyer
Members of the panel to select the replacement for the 81st House District are Representatives Schuring, Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin), Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green), Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) and Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville).
Both panels will meet at a date to be determined in early January with the new members expected to be sworn in on January 17, 2018.