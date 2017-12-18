Ten vie for Ohio House seat representing much of Marion County

by

Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) has announced the group of applicants who met the deadline to be screened to fill the vacant 81st and 87th House District seats.

A screening panel for each vacancy has been tasked with vetting the applicants. Speaker Rosenberger has selected Speaker Pro Tempore Kirk Schuring (R-Canton) to chair both screening panels.

The applicants for the 87th House District, which covers most of Marion County, are as follows:

Patricia Davies

Kurt Fankhauser

Kathryn Grasz

Sean Martin

Riordan McClain

Edward C. Pfeifer

Steve Reinhard

Doug Weisenauer

Michael Wheeler

Tom Whiston

Members of the panel to select the replacement for the 87th House District are Representatives Schuring, Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin), Dorothy Pelanda (R-Marysville), Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) and Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville).

The applicants for the 81st House District are as follows:

Justin Barnhart

Jim Hoops

Steve Lankenau

Thomas Liebrecht

Christopher Meyer

Members of the panel to select the replacement for the 81st House District are Representatives Schuring, Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin), Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green), Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) and Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville).

Both panels will meet at a date to be determined in early January with the new members expected to be sworn in on January 17, 2018.