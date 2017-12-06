Toy Drive to benefit Salvation Army assistance program

by

The Marion Salvation Army is hosting a toy drive on Saturday, December 9, 2017 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at Big Lots in their parking lot. They are accepting new, unwrapped toys for kids of all ages to benefit their annual Christmas Assistance Program.

The Salvation Army said they are coordinating assistance for 250 families with approximately 600 children. The toy donations will help make sure that the children have some gifts at Christmas.

Big Lots is located at 1615 Marion-Mt. Gilead Road in Marion.