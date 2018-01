170 students named to MTC Fall Dean’s List

by

Marion Technical College announces that 170 full-time students made the 2017 Fall Dean’s List. These outstanding scholars earned at least 3.5 out of a possible 4.0 grade point average. There are 71 students from Marion County who received this academic award. In addition, the list includes 21 students from Morrow County, 14 from Crawford County, eight from Delaware County, 11 from Union County, 17 from Wyandot County and 36 students are from nine other counties.

“It takes grit, dedication and hard work to make the Dean’s List,” said Dr. Ryan McCall, president of MTC. “Congratulations to every student who received this academic honor. I look forward to seeing what you achieve next!”

For more, go to mtc.edu or call (740) 389-4636.