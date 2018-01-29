2018 Income Tax filing season has begun

by

The Ohio Department of Taxation will begin accepting 2017 state income tax returns on Monday, January 29, 2018. More than five million Ohio taxpayers will file a return by the end of the filing season on Tuesday, April 17th.

There are a few changes from last year. Among those, the number of income brackets has been reduced from nine to seven and those remaining brackets have been adjusted for inflation. One result of that shift is additional tax relief for lower income Ohioans. Those who made $10,650 or less in 2017 will pay no income tax.

Tax Commissioner Joe Testa is reminding taxpayers that Ohio, along with every other tax department in the country, is maintaining its vigilance in the fight against tax fraud. He said that some taxpayers will still be directed to take an Identification Quiz (ID Quiz) to protect against fraudulent tax returns filed using stolen personal information.

“The good news is that we have seen some significant reductions in fraud attempts. Last year, there were 60% fewer falsified tax returns and a 90% drop in the dollar amount of illegitimate refund requests. Our security efforts are making a difference, but we can’t let our guard down.”

Testa encouraged all Ohio taxpayers to file on-line, if they aren’t doing so already. More than 85% of Ohioans file electronically and those who do, and are entitled to a refund, will get that refund in 15 business days or less if they request direct deposit to a checking, savings or investment account. Those who file a paper return will see a refund check in 8-10 weeks.

If you need assistance, tax agents are available toll-free at 1-800-282-1780 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Forms and all the filing information you need is available on the Taxation website: www.tax.ohio.gov.