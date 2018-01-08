Alber Center offering realtor safety course

by

No doubt the real estate market is booming throughout Central Ohio. Now, realtors can add another tool in their arsenal for success, thanks to a State-approved safety training class being offered through the Alber Enterprise Center at The Ohio State University.

The Alber Center is presenting a three-hour “Realtor Safety” class in multiple locations throughout central Ohio, with specific dates to be announced soon. The class was designed by Safeguard Risk Solutions, an internationally acclaimed safety firm. The Ohio Department of Commerce-Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing has approved the course for three hours of continuing education (CEs).

“Real estate professionals are especially vulnerable due to the ‘solo’ nature of their business,” explains Gary Sigrist Jr., president and CEO of Safeguard Risk Solutions. “They make their living by showing real estate to complete strangers. And 99 percent of the time, they are entering a property completely on their own.”

According to a recent National Association of Realtors survey on members’ safety, many reported feeling fearful while hosting open houses, or showing vacant or model homes. In fact, 25 percent of men and 44 percent of women said they had experienced a situation that made them fear for their personal safety or the safety of their personal information. About half said they carry weapons; the most common were pepper spray, followed by guns, pocket knives, and stun guns.

During the realtor safety course, which covers workplace violence including active shooter training, real estate agents will learn to reduce their risks when in the office, showing a home, or during an Open House. The training will also give real estate professionals the confidence to respond effectively during a crisis – and how to react should one occur.

“When teaching this course to the Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors in Troy, respondents indicated it was one of the most interesting and relevant classes ever,” Sigrist notes. “They commented how relevant and useful the content was, and that it was presented in a way to hold everyone’s attention.”

That is likely due to Sigrist’s experience not only in Ohio, but all over the world. A nationally known speaker, consultant, author, and expert on emergency preparedness, Sigrist’s career spans more than 30 years as an educator, administrator and police of?cer. His background in both education and law enforcement gives him a unique perspective on safety and preparedness, which he brings to his work with clients. “The purpose of this course is not to scare or threaten, but to educate, prepare and build confidence among those in the real estate profession,” Sigrist points out.

For more details about the class, email alber@osu.edu or call 740-725-6325.

The Ohio State University’s Alber Enterprise Center mission is to enable organizations to build internal strengths and remove obstacles for success through leadership development, continuous improvement and innovative culture. Among the Center’s guiding principles is to serve as a catalyst for change, innovation and progress, positively impacting individuals, organizations, and communities. To learn more about the Alber Enterprise Center, go to alber.osu.edu or call 740-725-6325.