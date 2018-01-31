Cast announced for Palace Theatre’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”

by

Under the direction of Emily Yaksic, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” will be performed on the historic Marion Palace stage on Friday, February 9 at 7:30pm, Saturday, February 10 at 7:30pm and Sunday, February 11 at 2:00pm. Starring over 50 local children, this adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s timeless tale gives a modern view to an old classic, where nonsense makes quite good sense.

Among the large cast of actors the well known tale stars Alice (played by Cassandra Kurek) as she dives into a delightful madcap world of childhood fantasies and delicious adventures. All the classic characters immortalized by the Lewis Carroll novel will come to life including the habitually late White Rabbit (Julia Pearch), the frantic Mad Hatter (Macie Snyder), the tyrant Queen of Hearts (Kylie Klaiber), the sneaky Cheshire Cat (Anna Songer), Caterpillar (Kade Ebert), and the comical twins Tweedledee (Miley Turner) and Tweedledum (Emma Peria).

Supporting roles cast in the production are Linnea Gerlach as Mouse, Susanna Turner as Mock Turtle, Madelyn Cheney as Lory, Reagan Fitsko as Dodo, Morgan Elliott as Red Queen, Brody Cahill and Nate Rabun as Card Soldiers, Ian Moore as Knave of Hearts, Isaac Atwell as Fish Footman, Quinn Menzie as Frog Footman, Gabby Cametti as Duchess, Meleah Tway as Cook, Clare Bruestle as March Hare, Lucy Turner as Dormouse, Abby Isler as White Queen, Carson Maharry as Knight, Marissa Loyer as Humpty Dumpty, Liam Curtis as King of Hearts, and Becca Baldinger as Sister.

Rounding out the talented cast are Emery Gorenflo, Devyn Kindell, Aleigha Pendleton, Emma Thacker, Waverly Werling, Roses-Carly Cruse, Annie Ratliff, Scarlett Roston, Katelyn Wicker, Lilies-Braelynn Bails, Marin Cheney, Valerie Riegel, Elli Schenk, and Brooklyn Wallace playing Daisies and Ken Ash, Julia Atwell, Landon Bauer, Brady Keller, Daylen Kindell, Abbey Knight, Kylee Mosley, Kylee Parsell, Gabby Riegel, Rylee Robinson, Halli Schenk, Ava Stover, Khloe Studer, Adison Turner, Robbie Whalen, Ruby Williams, and Alieyah Zell as the Citizens of Wonderland.

Ticket prices for the show are $18 adults, $12 children age 12 & younger. Patrons are encouraged to order tickets early for the best seat selections and to avoid long lines at the door. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 276 W Center Street, by phone (740) 383-2101 or online www.marionpalace.org.

“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” is sponsored by Marion Community Credit Union and supported by Marion Community Foundation Mary H Hollaway Palace Theatre Fund and the Ohio Arts Council.