“Crazy” murder mystery to benefit library programs

The BookMarks, a nonprofit group dedicated to supporting Marion Public Library, will host their next fundraiser on Saturday, February 17th at 7:00 pm. The Detectives Club Murder Mystery – “Crazy” features a local cast of library lovers who will present an interactive and hilarious mystery theater production. In addition to the entertainment, desserts and beverages will be served.

Attendees are invited to become detectives for the evening as they walk through the crime scene and look to piece together the truth of what happened. Hear from the cast of intriguing characters and use your sleuthing skills to discover who committed the murder.

Tickets are $25/person or $22/person for Charter, Patron or Sponsor BookMarks members. Event tickets can be purchased at the Library with cash or check during regular Library hours. Tickets can also be purchased online at the BookMarks’ website MarionOHBookmarks.org. All proceeds go towards supporting the operations of Marion Public Library.

The BookMarks of Marion Public Library is a 501c3 nonprofit group that has supported the Marion Public Library since 2014. Those interested in joining and/or volunteering can email the group at bookmarks@MarionLibrary.org.