Disney’s award winning film “Coco” showing at the Marion Palace Theatre

by

The 2018 Golden Globe Best Animated Film “Coco” will be shown at the historic Marion Palace Theatre at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14, 2018. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

Disney’s animated adventure/comedy centers on a 12-year-old boy named Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) who dreams of becoming a famous guitar player, despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the colorful Land of the Dead and embarks on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

“Coco” is rated PG for thematic elements. Running time 1 hour, 45 minutes.

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn, and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card.

For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.