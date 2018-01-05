Fewer traffic fatalities occur during 2017 Christmas and New Year’s

by

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting preliminary traffic fatality data from the 2017 Christmas and 2018 New Year reporting periods.

During the 2017 Christmas reporting period, beginning December 22 and ending December 25, five crashes resulted in five fatalities. This is a significant decrease from the 2016 Christmas reporting period when 14 individuals lost their lives in traffic crashes. Troopers also arrested 292 motorists for impaired driving.

During the 2018 New Year Holiday reporting period, beginning December 29 and ending January 1, two traffic crashes caused three people to lose their lives. This is a 50 percent decrease from last year, when six individuals lost their lives traffic crashes. Troopers also arrested 288 motorists for impaired driving.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.