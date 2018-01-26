Following appointment of DeGenaro, Ohio Supreme Court 100 percent Republican with female majority

by

Youngstown-area appellate court Judge Mary DeGenaro will fill a spot on the Ohio Supreme Court vacated this month by William O’Neill, returning the court to complete Republican control.

Gov. John Kasich announced Thursday he chose DeGenaro, a Republican elected in 2000 to the Seventh District Court of Appeals, to replace O’Neill, a Democrat resigning to run for governor. O’Neill, 70, could not seek re-election this year because of his age and his resignation takes effect Friday.

DeGenaro’s appointment means all seven seats on the state’s highest court will be held by Republicans for the first time since 2012.

Kasich said at a Statehouse news conference he’s heard of some partisanship starting to slip into the judiciary, generally. He said he expects DeGenaro to make decisions based on the merits of the case.

DeGenaro, 56, said she was humbled to serve the state.

“I will work diligently, fairly and collegially with the other justices on the court and I will do my part to make sure the public continues to have confidence in their Supreme Court, where the rule of law and the protection of our precious constitutional rights are the guiding principles,” DeGenaro said.

DeGenaro was sworn in by Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor on Thursday afternoon and begins her term Jan. 28.

