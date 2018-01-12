Government closings for 2017 MLK Jr. Day

by

City Hall will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2018 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. However, some City departments will operate on a regular or modified schedule for the day.

The following departments will operate as listed below:

Sanitation crews will collect garbage and recycling on Monday, January 15. Customers who normally have refuse collected on Monday are requested to have their collections at curbside by 7:00 a.m.

Marion Area Transit will be open for normal hours of operation on Monday, January 15.

The Marion Senior Center will open on Monday, January 15.

Essential services including fire and police will operate as usual.

Marion Public Health will be closed Monday, January 15th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The closing will affect all divisions of the Marion Public Health including the Administrative, Vital Statistics, Environmental Health, Nursing, Emergency Preparedness, and WIC divisions. Marion Public Health is located at 181 S. Main Street.

Additional information about Marion Public Health can be found at www.marionpublichealth.org.