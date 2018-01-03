Local authorities issue warning over jury fine scam

by

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has received information from some residents that they have received phone calls from individuals that are apparent scams.

This most recent scam has someone calling the victim claiming to be Deputy Walker or Deputy Miller from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer tells the victim that they failed to show up to jury duty and that a warrant will be issued for their arrest unless they pay a fine to avoid arrest. The scammer speaks to the victim long enough to try to get personal information (social security number, date of birth, credit card or bank account info) and to determine an agreed upon dollar amount they have to pay.

The scammer tells the victim to buy a Green Dot card (reloadable Visa card that are sold at Walmart, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens and Dollar stores). Once the money card is bought the scammer instructs the victim to call phone number (740)338-2710 and the Green Dot card number is read off by the victim to the scammer. Once the number is given the scammer can then immediately use the money as cash online.

Local merchants have also been informed about this scam in case a customer attempts to buy a Green Dot card. The merchant might inform the customer about this scam in an attempt to prevent the transaction from taking place.

The sheriff’s office will never call and ask for personal information and never collect money over the phone. Jury duty information for prospective jurors is sent out by mail or by personal service by a uniformed and identifiable sheriff’s deputy. Never give out personal information over the phone and never give out account information. If someone asks you for account information or to send money it is a scam.

If you have questions, you are urged to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office 740-382-8244 (Option #2) before sending any money.