Local writers sought for library’s ReadLocal Author Fair

Following the success of the inaugural ReadLocal Author Fair, the Marion Public Library is once again making plans to host the event on Saturday, March 24, 2018. The ReadLocal Author Fair is an opportunity for readers to engage with authors, and highlights the talent in our own hometown.

Quickly becoming a signature event for MPL, the 2018 fair will be headlined by Marion’s own Abbie Roads. Roads is best known for her romantic suspense novels and will give a keynote presentation at 2:00 pm at the March 24th event.

MPL is seeking local, regional, and Ohio authors interested in sharing their work at this event. Applications can be found at marionlibrary.org/readlocal. The deadline for those wishing to be considered for inclusion is February 1, 2018. The event’s authors will be announced shortly after that date.

Roads’ keynote presentation will cover her experiences getting her work published, along with the successes, trials, and tribulations of being an author. Attendees will be able to purchase copies of books from participating authors for signings. The event will run from 1:00 to 3:00 pm with the keynote at 2:00 pm.

The inaugural event in 2017 featured 30 authors from around Ohio, including Cardington’s Mindy McGinnis, along with nationally published authors like Karen Harper and Lee Martin.