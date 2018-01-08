Mandel drops bid for U.S. Senate citing wife’s health issues

by

Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced Friday his withdrawal from the race for U.S. Senate.

Mandel, largely considered the Republican frontrunner, cited an unspecified health issue with his wife, Ilana, as the primary reason.

“After recent discussions with our family and healthcare professionals, it has become clear to us that it’s no longer possible for me to be away from home and on the campaign trail for the time needed to run a US Senate race,” Mandel said in a written statement. “Therefore, I’m writing today to let you know that I am ending my campaign for US Senate in order to be there for my wife and our three children.”

Mandel will finish his term as treasurer that ends in 2018.

Mandel was vying to challenge U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, in a rematch of the 2012 race. His abrupt departure leaves Republicans scrambling just a little more than a month before the filing deadline in a race that many national observers think could be hotly contested. Republican President Donald Trump won the state by 8 points.

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken said Friday that the party would continue to focus on electing Republicans while offering condolences to Mandel.

“Josh Mandel has made an honorable decision to be with his family in a time of need,” Timken said. “While we are saddened to see him leave the race, we understand, and offer our thoughts and prayers to his family.”

Justin Barasky, Brown’s campaign manager, also offered sympathy to the Mandel family.

“At this time, we wish Josh, Ilana and their family the best of health,” Barasky said. “We hope for Ilana’s full and speedy recovery.”

