Marion County Park District hosting Winter Hikes starting Saturday

by

The Marion County Park District will host a series of three monthly winter hikes at the Tallgrass Trail.

Saturday, January 13, 2018: Polar Hike

Saturday, February 10, 2018: Valentine Hike

Saturday, March 10, 2018: Shamrock Hike

Visitors have a choice of a guided nature walk with naturalist James Anderson at 1:30 p.m. or may come anytime from 1 to 4 p.m. for a self-guided hike at their own pace for as far as they’d like. Hikers are invited to stop in the nature center for snacks after the hike.

The main trailhead for the Tallgrass Trail is located at 2093 Holland Road West, about 2 miles west of Marion. The trail is wheelchair accessible unless the trail is covered with snow.

Hikers should dress for the weather, and carry water. This activity is suitable for all ages, but the trail will not be plowed.

For more information, contact Naturalist Anderson via the Marion County Park District Facebook page, or leave a message on the park district answering machine at 740-223-4161.