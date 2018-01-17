Marion crash claims the life of a Kansas man

by

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at approximately 6:10 a.m. on State Route 423

north of Newmans-Cardington Road in Pleasant Township.

According to the Patrol, a 2017 GMC Acadia driven by Sheri Morrow, 53, of Marion, Ohio was northbound on State Route 423 north of Newmans-Cardington Road. At that same time, a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Jesse Williamson, 26, of Conway Springs, Kansas, was southbound on State Route 423.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Mr. Williamson went off the right side of the road and overcorrected, going left of center. His vehicle was struck on the right passenger side by the front of the Acadia. Both vehicles came to rest on the roadway.

Ms. Morrow was taken to Marion General Hospital with serious injuries. Mr. Williamson was pronounced deceased by Coroner Dr. Marc Comianos at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Ohio Department of Transportation, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Township Fire Department, and Fort Morrow Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.