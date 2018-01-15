Marion man charged in connection with overdose death

by

A Marion man has been charged for his alleged involvement with the overdose of another man over two years ago.

On January 3, 2016, the Marion Police Department and the Marion City Fire Department were called to a home in the 200 block of Kenmore Avenue. Officers said they located an unresponsive 35-year-old male. Police said that he was unresponsive due to suspected drug use and was transported to Marion General Hospital and then to a Columbus medical facility for treatment. He died on January 4, 2016.

MARMET detectives took over the case and investigated the circumstances surrounding the death. It was later determined by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office the death was due to a drug overdose. Detectives worked the case for many months, developing a suspect and obtaining evidence.

Last week, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office indicted Brandon Crowe, 36, of Marion, on charges of Corrupting Another with Drugs and Involuntary Manslaughter. MARMET detectives arrested Crowe on January 11, 2018. Crowe was taken to the Multi-County Correctional Center where he will be held until his arraignment.

“Criminally causing the death of another is what happened in this case,” said Lt. Chris Adkins of the MARMET Drug Task Force. “We will continue to investigate each fatal overdose and we will seek prosecution whenever possible for those who sell this poison in our community.”