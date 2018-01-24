Marion’s unemployment rate jumped in December

by

Marion County’s unemployment jumped higher in December 2017 to 4.0 percent, up from 4.4 percent in November 2017. The rate remains a tick lower than a year ago when it stood at 5.0 percent.

The local rate increase came from 100 more people reported as unemployed and 100 fewer people listed in the available workforce.

All other surrounding counties also saw increases in their unemployment rate while the State’s official rate decreased. The reason for the discrepancy is that the State’s rate is seasonally adjusted while the local rates are not.

County – Dec-17 – Nov-17 – Dec-16

Crawford – 5.3 – 4.8 – 5.8

Delaware – 3.2 – 3.1 – 3.4

Hardin – 4.4 – 4.1 – 5.0

Marion – 4.9 – 4.4 – 5.0

Morrow – 4.6 – 4.1 – 4.9

Union – 3.5 – 3.3 – 3.7

Wyandot – 3.5 – 3.1 – 3.8

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December 2017, down from 4.8 percent in November 2017. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 2,500 over the month, from a revised 5,539,700 in November to 5,542,200 in December 2017.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 270,000, down 9,000 from 279,000 in November. The number of unemployed has decreased by 14,000 in the past 12 months from 284,000. The December unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.0 percent in December 2016.

The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 4.1 percent, unchanged from November, and down from 4.7 percent in December 2016.

Total Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment (Seasonally Adjusted)

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 2,500 over the month, from a revised 5,539,700 in November to 5,542,200 in December 2017, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 919,500, increased 1,200 over the month as gains in manufacturing (+3,500) outweighed losses in construction (-1,700) and mining and logging (-600). The private service-providing sector, at 3,855,800, gained 600 jobs. Employment gains in leisure and hospitality (+2,200), financial activities (+1,600), and educational and health services (+800) surpassed losses in professional and business services (-3,500) and trade, transportation, and utilities (-500). Information and other services had no change over the month. Government employment, at 766,900, increased 700. Gains in state government (+1,900) outweighed losses in local (-1,100) and federal (-100) government.

From December 2016 to December 2017, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 38,500. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 16,400. Manufacturing added 10,200 jobs in durable goods (+8,200) and nondurable goods (+2,000). Construction added 6,800 jobs while mining and logging lost 600 jobs. The private service-providing sector added 26,800 jobs. Employment gains in leisure and hospitality (+14,900), educational and health services (+12,600), financial activities (+9,800), and other services (+3,500) were partially offset by losses in trade, transportation, and utilities (-10,400), information (-2,600), and professional and business services (-1,000). Government employment decreased 4,700 with losses in state (-2,200), local (-1,500), and federal (-1,000) government.