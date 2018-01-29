Ohio Digital Library adds deaf culture and American Sign Language collection

by

The State Library of Ohio is pleased to announce the Ohio Digital Library now includes a collection of eBooks and videos about Deaf culture and American Sign Language (ASL). The collection includes fiction and non-fiction for children and adults and covers many aspects of Deaf culture and ASL including language, history, education and instruction. The Deaf culture and ASL collection was developed by an Overdrive Account Analyst with a B.S. in American Sign Language Interpretation. With nearly 200 titles, the collection provides a beneficial resource to help increase awareness with the goal of bridging the gap between hearing cultures and Deaf cultures in today’s society.

“This collection of eBooks and videos about Deaf culture and ASL serves as a wonderful complement to the print collection already available at the State Library of Ohio,” expressed State Librarian Beverly Cain. “We recognize that many fine books about Deaf culture and ASL are not currently available in digital format but we are dedicated to updating the collection as frequently as possible to keep it both robust and relevant. Many thanks to our account specialists at Overdrive for their assistance in developing this collection.”

The State Library of Ohio provides audiobooks and eBooks through the Ohio Digital Library to provide digital resources for State Library patrons and Ohio Digital Library member libraries’ patrons. Audiobooks and eBooks selected for the Ohio Digital Library reflect a broad spectrum of viewpoints and reader interests including life-long learning, health and wellness, literature, and more.

The Ohio Digital Library is a consortium of 176 Ohio public libraries. The libraries share a collection of digital media that includes eBooks, audiobooks, magazines (periodicals) and video. Started in 2005 as the Ohio eBook Project, it is funded in part by LSTA funds awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services to the State Library of Ohio.

This statewide project helps public libraries provide these services at a considerable savings. The State Library of Ohio acts as Project Manager and contracts with OverDrive®, Inc. to make this project a reality. The holdings include over 303,000 copies of eBooks, audiobooks, and videos and more than 143,000 individual titles. To view the collection visit: OhioDigitalLibrary.com