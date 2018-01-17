Palace Theatre presents “Mark Nizer 4D” and “The Greatest Showman” this weekend

by

The Golden Globe award-winning film “The Greatest Showman” will play at the historic Marion Palace Theatre January 19 and 20, 2018. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

“The Greatest Showman” is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life.

Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, “The Greatest Showman” tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. “The Greatest Showman” is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benji Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land”) and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson. Rated PG for thematic elements including a brawl. Running time 1 hour, 45 minutes. ~20th Century Fox

Show times for film “The Greatest Showman” at the Palace are Friday, January 19 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday January 20 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon’s showing will include closed captioning. Movie admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card.

Entertainer Mark Nizer will wow Palace patrons on Sunday, January 21 at 3pm with a 4 dimensional show that features juggling, comedy, and unexpected technology. This unique concert experience incorporates light, sound, and color to create a multidimensional visual feast for the eyes. Entertaining for all ages, Nizer takes his show to a new level and gives audience members special glasses to see a portion of the show in mind-blowing 4D. Reserved seating for Mark Nizer 4D is $12, $16, and $20 for adults and only $8 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the Palace box office located at 276 West Center Street, Downtown Marion, by phone (740) 383-2101 or online www.marionpalace.org.

Concessions are available and are reasonably priced. Items available for purchase include candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.