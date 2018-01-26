Poll: Cordray narrowly leading Democratic race, DeWine up big

by

A new statewide poll of the gubernatorial race shows former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray narrowly leads the wide-open Democratic side of the race, while Attorney General Mike DeWine is running away with the Republican primary.

The poll was commissioned by the 1984 Society, a nonprofit, bipartisan group of former Ohio Senate employees and senators who wanted good independent polling for the political community. It was conducted via phone interviews by Fallon Research with a sample size of 801 and a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

The poll was taken Jan. 16-19 and is the first released since the multiple shakeups in the governor’s race, including the exit of Secretary of State Jon Husted and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, both Republicans, and former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, both Democrats. It is also the first to include Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill and former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, both Democrats.

It also includes running mates for each of the candidates. (1984 Society board member Neil Clark acknowledged having to anticipate several of the running mates, including Democrat Connie Pillich’s, who was initially listed in the poll as state Sen. Cecil Thomas. Pillich eventually selected Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer, which was reflected halfway through the poll.)

