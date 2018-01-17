Public invited to tour the new MTC Mobile Training Lab

by

High-tech training is going on the road with Marion Technical College’s new Mobile Training Lab. Local companies and residents are invited to tour this new 40-foot educational tool on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. as a part of the Marion Chamber of Commerce’s Bagels and Business event.

The new $500,000 mobile training lab is completely grant-funding, including start-up operating costs for the first year. Major support came from the Ohio Department of Education, JobsOhio, Honda, Union County – Marysville Economic Development Partnership, RobotWorx, Columbus 2020, Cardington Yutaka and other manufacturers.

“Marion Technical College continues following its tradition of providing high quality instruction to local workers,” said Matt Farson, MTC’s Director of Engineering Technology. “MTC will provide training for workers right on the job site. As the needs of employers change, we can make sure local workers can meet those needs.”

The new mobile lab includes a production-quality CNC mill for creating quality, complex, precision parts and prototypes; a small robot from RobotWorx; 10 student computer stations, an instructor station and projection, and more. MTC will partner with local employers to help workers learn the skills they need to advance in their careers.

“RobotWorx is proud to support local programs like MTC and JobsOhio. We are delighted to be a part of a town like Marion that has exhibited such a strong passion in assisting the Workforce Development for today’s skilled technical jobs,” stated Jacqueline Dickson, human resources and administrative assistant with RobotWorx in Marion.

For more information on Marion Technical College, you can visit mtc.edu or call (740) 389-4636.