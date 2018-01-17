Renacci drops bid for Ohio governor, jumps into race for U.S. Senate

by

Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci said Thursday he will leave the Ohio governor’s race to run for U.S. Senate in an attempt to unseat incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

In an email to supporters, Renacci confirmed Wednesday that he had met with White House officials, who asked him to run.

“While my strong distaste for Washington and the political establishment is as fervent as ever, so too is my commitment to advancing the President’s agenda for a stronger and more prosperous America,” Renacci, who has aligned himself with President Donald Trump, said in the email. “And for that reason I’ve agreed to answer the call to service and enter the race for United States Senate.”

Republicans had been searching for a big-name candidate after Treasurer Josh Mandel shocked the Ohio political world Friday by dropping out.

Renacci’s name popped up as a possibility, especially after two other Republicans – Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted – consolidated their campaigns for governor, making Renacci’s gubernatorial bid increasingly difficult.

Renacci spent most of the gubernatorial campaign attacking DeWine, Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor for being “career politicians.”

Now Renacci’s and DeWine’s success will be closely intertwined, assuming they both make it to the general election ballot. DeWine served as a U.S. Senator for twelve years before Brown defeated him in 2006. Ryan Stubenrauch, spokesman for the DeWine campaign, offered words of encouragement for the congressman in his Senate endeavor.

