Riordan McClain selected by House panel to fill vacancy as local State Representative

by

Speaker Pro Tempore of the Ohio House Kirk Schuring (R-Canton) has announced that the screening panels responsible for vetting applicants to fill the vacant 81st and 87th House District seats have each made their unanimous recommendations for the appointments.

Riordan McClain from Upper Sandusky has been recommended by the screening panel to fill the vacancy in the 87th House District. McClain has several years of experience in the private sector as the current Director of Finance and Customer Service at Doc Investments LLC. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Bluffton University and his MBA from the University of Findlay.

McClain is the son of former state Rep. Jeff McClain who held the seat prior to Wes Goodman, who resigned last year following sexual misconduct allegations.

The 87th House District covers all of Crawford, Morrow, and Wyandot counties as well as portions of Marion and Seneca counties.

Jim Hoops from Napoleon has been recommended by the screening panel to fill the vacancy in the 81st House District. Hoops is currently the Associate Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at Northwest State Community College and previously served in the Ohio House from 1999 to 2006.

“I want to commend all of the very impressive and qualified individuals who took the time to apply and interview for these two House seats,” Rep. Schuring said. “After careful deliberation and thorough review, the screening panels have unanimously selected two applicants who we believe have the necessary experience, knowledge and leadership skills to fill these vacancies.”

Both Hoops and McClain are expected to be sworn in during the House’s voting session on Wednesday, January 17, 2018. In order to keep their seat, they will have to run for election this year.