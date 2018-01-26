Riordan McClain sworn in as State Representative of the 87th Ohio House District

by

Riordan McClain was sworn in as state representative of the 87th Ohio House District after the House Republican Caucus voted to appoint him to fill the vacant seat during today’s House session.

“Riordan McClain’s experience in the private sector and financial management will surely prove to be a valuable asset to our caucus,” said Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville). “In addition, being born and raised in Wyandot County and spending his life in north central Ohio, Riordan closely understands the needs and concerns of the people of the 87th District.”

McClain completed his Bachelor of Arts degree from Bluffton University and went on to earn an MBA from the University of Findlay. Currently working as the Director of Finance and Customer Service at Doc Investments LLC, McClain has more than ten years of experience in management and finance in the private sector.

“I accept this appointment and will be honored to serve Ohio’s 87th House District as state representative. I am appreciative of all the support that I’ve received through this process and look to carry that forward into a successful term representing our shared values,” said McClain. “I will always advocate fiercely for life, liberty, and Ohio families. As challenges present themselves ahead, I look to face them with my best judgement and experience, always with the needs of the 87th District and Ohio in mind.”

“I would like to thank my family, for without their support none of this would be possible. My wife Sarah and our three children Norah, Harlow, and Hudson are instrumental to who I am. I commit to honoring my God, my family, and the 87th District in all I do. I hope to earn the ongoing support of the district by being the best representative that I can be. I am excited to begin that process.”

McClain and his wife Sarah have been married for ten years and have three children together.

The 87th District includes Wyandot, Crawford, and Morrow counties, as well as portions of Marion and Seneca counties.