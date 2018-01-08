Still time to nominate an influential women for 2018 ATHENA Award

by

Tuesday, January 16, is the deadline for nominations for the 21st ATHENA award of excellence. Presented by the Marion Women’s Business Council to a woman of distinction who has demonstrated professional leadership, community service and a passion to assist women in reaching their full leadership potential, this year’s recipient will be awarded the ATHENA statue at the luncheon on Monday, March 12, 2018.

The ATHENA Award is intended to recognize outstanding business and professional women in the community and to create an environment where providing assistance, encouragement and mentoring to women would be uniquely valued. The ATHENA Foundation has come to embody the principles of a new kind of leadership reflected in far-reaching initiatives for the future.

A nomination form can be downloaded by logging onto the Women’s Business Council web site at www.WomensBusinessCouncil.com and clicking on the ATHENA button. Download either the Word document or the PDF document and complete the form. Completed forms should be returned to Diane Glassmeyer via email to advocarediane@live.com, or by regular mail to Marion Women’s Business Council, 1499 Lighthouse Ridge, Marion, Ohio 43302.

Deadline for all nominations is end of business day Tuesday, January 16, 2018. Any questions may be forwarded to Glassmeyer at 740-225-8284.

The Marion Women’s Business Council’s mission is to inspire women to reach their full potential through mentoring, networking, education, and recognition. WBC luncheons are held the second Monday of each month, September through May. Anyone interested in joining may visit www.WomensBusinessCouncil.com for a membership application and a complete program schedule. Those interested in joining are also encouraged to attend a luncheon to find out more.