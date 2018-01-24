This weekend at the Palace: bluegrass band “Flatt Lonesome” and family friendly flick “Ferdinand”

by

Kicking off the weekend events at Marion Palace Theatre will be the award-winning Bluegrass band Flatt Lonesome on Friday, January 26, 2018 at 8pm. In a few short years, this group has sky-rocketed to the top of the music industry, attracted thousands of dedicated fans, and collected scores of coveted music awards including the most recent 2017 International Bluegrass Music Association Vocal Group of the Year and three 2016 IBMA trophies: Vocal Group of the Year, Album of the Year for their record “Runaway Train,” and Song of the Year for “You’re the One.” Seating is reserved to see this concert. Ticket prices are $18 adult, $12 children age 12 and younger.

Tickets for Flatt Lonesome may be purchased at the Palace box office located at 276 West Center Street, Downtown Marion, by phone (740) 383-2101 or online www.marionpalace.org.

On Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28 the Palace will show the animated comedy adventure FERDINAND. Show times are at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. both days. Saturday afternoon’s showing will include closed captioning.

FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover. The all-star cast includes John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Anderson and more. FERDINAND is rated PG for rude humor, action and some thematic elements. Running time is 1 hour, 48 minutes. Movie admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card.

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

