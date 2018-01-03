“Wonder” at the Marion Palace Theatre this weekend

by

The heartwarming film “Wonder” will play at the historic Marion Palace Theatre January 5, 6, and 7, 2017. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

Lionsgate provides the following synopsis of the film:

Based on the New York Times bestseller, “Wonder” tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to discover their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out. “Wonder” stars Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, and Owen Wilson. This movie is rated PG for thematic elements including bullying, and some mild language and runs 1 hour, 53 minutes.

Show times for “Wonder” at the Palace are Friday, January 5 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday January 6 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, January 7 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.