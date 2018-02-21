2018 Kiwanis Pancake Day marks 60th anniversary of event

by

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Marion Noon Kiwanis’ Pancake Day. On Saturday, February 24, 7am to 2pm at Tri-Rivers Career Center, Kiwanis members will be flipping pancakes, serving sausage, coffee, and juice for a great cause. The day will also feature local entertainment.

In 2017, funds raised from the breakfast supported 14 programs that helped children in Marion County, according to Kiwanis President David Hepp. “This is the most important fundraiser for the Marion Noon Kiwanis. Attendees at Pancake Day should feel pride in knowing that all proceeds go to support local projects benefiting children right here in Marion County.”

The 2018 Pancake Day is being dedicated to the memory of Howard Klehm, a longtime Kiwanis member. Klehm, who passed away at age 76 on July 8, 2017, was a gifted musician and willingly shared his gift by playing the keyboard at Kiwanis meetings, said Hepp.

“Last year, we had 3,010 people come through and raised $12,800,” Hepp said. “Our main focus as a club is children. If you look at all the things that we’ve sponsored, whether it’s activities at the Marion Public Library, the Boys and Girls Club, Marion County 4-H or assisting with the startup or the planned Marion Children’s Museum—Explore-It-Torium—we make it a goal that if someone is asking for a donation it is going to help a child in or around Marion County.”

“The big crowds that come are people who want to support their community,” he said. “The volunteer help that we get is amazing. From Kiwanis members to FFA members to Key Club members and others; it takes a team effort to pull this event together.”

“After this many years, the Kiwanis Pancake Day is truly a Marion tradition. It’s amazing to me to see multiple generations of families come out to support the fundraiser,” said Hepp.

Advance tickets for the Kiwanis Pancake Day cost $5 for ages 13 and older and $3 for children ages 4 to 12. Tickets can be purchased from Kiwanis and Altrusa club members or at Southland Barbers, City Barbershop and Tri-Rivers Career Center.

Tickets purchased at the door will cost $6 for ages 13 and older and $4 for kids ages 4 to 12.

For information, visit marionnoonkiwanis.com. Information is also available on the Kiwanis Facebook page.