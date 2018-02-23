Businesses and job seekers wanted for Job & Internship Fair

by

The annual Marion Campus Job & Internship Fair is coming up Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Alber Student Center Gymnasium on the Marion campus. The event is open to the public, students, and recent graduates. Marion Technical College, The Ohio State University at Marion, Ohio Means Jobs – Marion County and iHeartMedia are sponsors.

Dozens of business have signed up, but space is still available for companies who would like to talk to hundreds of people. Tables are just $25 ($20 for Chamber of Commerce members.)

“One stop could change your life,” said Shannon Niedzwicki, Director of Career Services and Student Life for Marion Technical College. “It takes a lot of effort to land one interview. This allows you to meet dozens of employers at once. Don’t miss out.”

Job seekers should bring resumes and wear professional attire as some companies may schedule interviews or hire on the spot. Marion Technical College and Ohio State Marion offer career services to students and graduates. Ohio Means Jobs offers help creating and printing resumes at no charge to members of the public.

“It can be intimidating to put a resume together for the first time, or the first time in many years. We want you to succeed. Anyone call us at 740.382.0076 for free help,” said Ronald Meade, Administrator of Ohio Means Jobs.

“Marion is American’s Workforce Development Capital. When an employer finds a worker who is a great fit, everyone wins,” Meade shared.

State and local agencies, schools, prisons, manufacturers, and nonprofits have already signed up. In addition to full-time, part-time, and seasonal work, as well as internships and volunteer positions, this is a perfect opportunity for networking.

Ohio State Marion Coordinator of Career Services, Will Smith said, “Students and community members have a chance to make a strong first impression on local employers. You never know when a great contact will help you advance your career.”

Businesses can register online at mtc.edu/jobfair. Workers can go to the same page to browse the list of attendees. For more information, call Ohio Means Jobs – Marion County at 740.382.0076.