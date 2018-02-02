Campus collects scarves, hats, and gloves to distribute free to the community

by

A group of Ohio State Marion faculty, staff, alumni, and students from the campus social work club have teamed up to spread love and warmth to Marion as part of the third annual Loving Scarves campaign.

Loving Scarves is an initiative to collect and distribute hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves to community members in need.

According to organizers, donated items will be packaged and placed at the entrance of Lincoln Park, Boys & Girls Club of Marion County (566 Oak St.), Salvation Army (317 W. Church St.), Marion Public Library, area laundromats, and other random locations throughout the Marion area. Distribution will take place, Saturday, February 10th.

Community members in need of these items should look for plastic bags with red hearts that read, “I’m Yours,” at specified distributions locations.

The concept of Loving Scarves is once again being spearheaded by Ohio State Marion Director of Human Resources, Maryjo Mundey.

“We like to help those in need. Speaking for those who have volunteered their time and effort to make this a success, Buckeye’s believe in paying it forward, and what better way to help those in our local community than to make sure they have basic winter necessities,” said Mundey.

The group of volunteers plan to collect donations of scarves, gloves, hats, and mittens, as well as monetary donations to purchase these items through Thursday, February 8th. Those wishing to make a donation are urged to drop items at Ohio State Marion’s Maynard Hall, Room 250, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Special thanks to the students of the Ohio State Marion Social Work Club, Modern Woodmen of America, and North Central Correctional Institution for their assistance in the Loving Scarves campaign.