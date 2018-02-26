Community urged to participate in Let’s Read 20’s Read Across America activities

by

Let’s Read 20, the Marion Public Library, local schools, and other community partners will come together with thousands of others across the country to shine a light on literacy and reading across America.

Open a Book. Spread the Word. Make an Impact. This is an initiative that brings the power of volunteers together to impact literacy and reading in our local community. Read Across America is the annual celebration of reading that honors the March 2nd birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss. The program engages an estimated 45 million educators, parents, and students nationwide with school and community celebrations coast to coast.

“We are excited to have our schools, public library, and a variety of community partners involved in the effort,” said Let’s Read 20 Director Diane Watson. “This event is a starting point for ongoing conversations about literacy with children, parents, volunteers, and community members…and that is what Let’s Read 20 is all about.”

March 2, 2018 is the official Read Across America Day and many of the area schools will be holding some type of Seussical-themed literacy program to celebrate. On Thursday, March 1st, a Family Fun Night for children and parents will take place at the Marion Public Library beginning at 6:00 p.m. It will be a Seusstastical celebration of literacy, making Seuss-themed crafts, reading, and having fun with music. There will be plenty of storybook characters to encounter as well. The many community partners for this initiative include all local school districts in Marion City and County, the WIC program of Marion Public Health, Leapin’ Ministries, Boys & Girls Club, Head Start, and every preschool classroom within Marion City Schools.

Let’s Read 20’s mission is dedicated to building a community of readers by encouraging everyone to read to a child for at least 20 minutes each day from birth through elementary school. Since its inception, Let’s Read 20 has distributed over 103,750 books to children throughout Marion County. Though books are important, the message of reading 20 minutes daily is even more important. It makes all the difference.

You are a huge part of making Read Across America a reality. If you are interested in volunteering for this community impact event, contact Diane Watson at Marion Public Library, 740-383-9703 or by e-mail: LetsRead20@MarionLibrary.org or visit our website at www.letsread20.org.