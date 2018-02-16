Government schedules for 2018 President’s Day

by

Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer is announcing that, in observance of the President’s Day holiday, various City of Marion offices will be closed on Monday, February 19, 2018.

Following is a list of closures:

All offices in Marion City Hall

Marion Senior Center

No Transportation Services will be available on Monday, February 19. All programs, activities, and transportation at the Marion Senior Center will resume on Tuesday, February 20.

The following departments will run on normal schedules:

Sanitation and Streets Department

Crews will collect garbage and recycling on Monday, February 19. Residents normally having refuse collected on Mondays are requested to have their collections at curbside by 7:00 a.m.

Crews will collect garbage and recycling on Monday, February 19. Residents normally having refuse collected on Mondays are requested to have their collections at curbside by 7:00 a.m. Marion Area Transit

Buses for Marion Area Transit will observe normal hours of operation on Monday, February 19.

Essential City services including fire and police will operate as usual.

In observance of Presidents’ Day, Marion Public Health will be closed on Monday, February 19th.

The closing will affect all divisions of the Marion Public Health including the Administration, Vital Statistics, Environmental Health, Nursing, Emergency Preparedness, and WIC.

Additional information about Marion Public Health can be found at www.marionpublichealth.org.