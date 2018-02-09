LWVMarion hosting informational meeting on Ohio’s medical marijuana laws

by

League of Women Voters Marion will host a Community Forum for the public, “Medical Marijuana in Ohio: the Law – the Process,” on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in Marion Public Library’s Downstairs Meeting Room, 445 East Church Street. Guest speakers will be Jeff Ratliff, local attorney, and Chip Kepford, farmer/businessman.

According to Ohio’s Official Resource website for the Medical Marijuana Control Program, House Bill 523, effective on September 8, 2016, legalizes medical marijuana in Ohio. The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program will allow people with certain medical conditions, upon the recommendation of an Ohio-licensed physician certified by the State Medical Board, to purchase and use medical marijuana.

While the legislation set a basic framework for the program, it left the task of establishing specific rules and guidelines for the cultivation, processing, testing, dispensing and medical use of marijuana to different state agencies.

Ratliff will give an overview of Ohio’s Marijuana Laws. Kepford will discuss his experience with the cultivation and dispensary application process through the Ohio legislature.

League of Women Voters, which has been active in the Marion area since 1950, is best known for the unbiased information it provides the public on political issues and candidates at election times. The group is politically nonpartisan and encourages informed and active participation in government at all levels—local, state and national.

Membership in the League is open to all women and men who are of voting age. For information on becoming a member, contact Sandra Novatny, 740-389-1681.